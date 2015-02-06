Sony Pictures co-chair quits to start her own company

Co-chair of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), which had its private emails hacked during the #GOP assault against the Japanese entertainment company, has decided to quit that job and start her own company.

Amy Pascal has spent most of her professional life at Sony, but now wants to move on to start her own production company, which will launch in May 2015.

"I have spent almost my entire professional life at Sony Pictures and I am energised to be starting this new chapter based at the company I call home," said Ms Pascal in a statement.

"I have always wanted to be a producer. [Sony Entertainment CEO] Michael [Lynton] and I have been talking about this transition for quite some time, and I am grateful to him for giving me the opportunity to pursue my long-held dream and for providing unparalleled support.”

Lynton sent an email this morning to staffers announcing that Pascal is exiting, Hollywood Reporter writes.

"I am happy to say that Amy's decision is not the end of her relationship with the studio but the start of a new and exciting chapter in her extraordinary career that promises to be mutually beneficial," he wrote.

As part of a new agreement, Sony will fund her production company for the next four years, and it will retain distribution rights.

During the hack attack on Sony, a lot of sensitive information leaked online, including an informal e-mail conversation between Pascal and producer Scott Rudin.

They discussed US president Obama’s viewing habits in a derogatory manner, which sparked public outrage.

Both Rudin and Pascal quickly apologised for their words.