SWAT team raid gamer's house to an audience of 60,000

A gamer's house got raided by a team of police while he was streaming his gaming to 60,000 people.

Joshua Peters, aka Koopatroopa787, was streaming live on Twitch, while playing Clash of Clans and Runescape online on Thursday, when 10 armed police officers from the St Cloud Police Department in Minnesota entered his house.

They came after reports that a gunman had killed his roommate at the property.

Instead of finding an armed attacker, they found Joshua sitting by his computer, noise-cancelling headphones on his head, playing Clash of Clans.

"Cops are here, one second“, he says, before casually strolling off to the other room, unaware that in the other room, fully armed people are pointing guns at his family.

What actually happened is called "swatting“ – an extreme form of trolling, where people prank call the police, saying people killing each other, holding hostages, and what not – prompting a fast and potentially deadly police action.

The pranksters even added gunshots to the prank call, for extra realism.

About 15 minutes later he comes back to the stream, visibly upset.

“I see you posting my address,” he says.

“I had police point a gun at my little brothers because of you. They could have been shot, they could have died,“ he said, crying.

"Because you chose to swat my stream. I don’t give a shit about what you have against me, or what I did to you. For that I am at a loss for words. Your gripe is with me. But do not involve my family in this. They don’t deserve it.”