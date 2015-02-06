Twitter reveals 2014 figures: revenue is up, but user growth slows

Twitter has reported its results for Q4 and the fiscal year 2014, and while revenue grew, there was some slight disappointment (again) on the user numbers front.

In terms of the fourth quarter, Twitter’s revenue almost doubled year-on-year – it was up 97 per cent – hitting an impressive $479 million (£310 million). That meant a non-GAAP net income of $79 million (£51 million), and a Q4 net loss of $125 million (£81 million).

For the full financial year of 2014, revenue was up slightly more with a 111 per cent increase over 2013, and total takings of $1.4 billion (£910 million). That meant a non-GAAP net income of $101 million (£66 million), and a net loss for the year of $578 million (£377 million).

Average monthly active users numbered 288 million for Q4, and while that was up 20 per cent year-on-year, it represented a slowing since the last quarter – Twitter noted that the figure reflected a loss of 4 million users due to “changes in third-party integrations”.

As for users on mobile, they represented 80 per cent of that total active user base.

Advertising revenue was up strongly, with it hitting $2.37 per thousand timeline views in Q4, which was up 60 per cent on the same period last year.

Dick Costolo, CEO of Twitter, commented: "We closed out the year with our business advancing at a great pace. Revenue growth accelerated again for the full year, and we had record quarterly profits on an adjusted EBITDA basis. In addition, the trend thus far in Q1 leads us to believe that the absolute number of net users added in Q1 will be similar to what we saw during the first three quarters of 2014."