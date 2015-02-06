Universal announces October release date for Steve Jobs movie

We’ve been reporting diligently on the Steve Jobs movie - which is still untitled - that’s currently filming, because we’re very curious to see how this one’s going to turn out.

We personally feel it’s got a very good shot because of the talent involved, especially with Danny Boyle directing, and Aaron Sorkin writing the script.

The role of Jobs himself has been landed by Michael Fassbender, with Seth Rogen playing the Woz, Steve Wozniak.

There’s been speculation that the movie would be ready this year, with Universal hoping for a quick turn around, and now it’s official, the movie will be landing in October.

9 October to be exact.

Variety reports that this puts it in just in time for awards season, and as previously reported, the movie is indeed going to be divided into three long scenes, apparently like a stage play.

As it currently stands, the movie will be going up against two thrillers - Kidnap and the Finest Hours, as well as a reboot of Vacation - so the biography genre doesn't have much competition at the moment.

Whatever it comes up against when it is eventually released, it will be very interesting to see how much interest it actually gets.

Image Credit: Splash News