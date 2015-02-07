Is this why your mobile strategy isn't working

Consumers are increasingly using mobile devices to access various aspects of their digital lives including online shopping.

Yet in many cases businesses are failing to take advantage of the extra marketing opportunities that mobile offers them.

Smart online forms company Formstack has put together an infographic that uncovers the top five mistakes businesses make in their mobile marketing.

The first mistake is simply not bothering to build an app or a mobile optimised site. Yet 46 per cent of consumers say if they're using a company's mobile app they're unlikely to shop around for other options.

The second error is not optimising for devices with different screen sizes like tablets.

Not having a strong call to action, such as a one-click button to download a coupon, is another error, as is not offering the ability to auto-fill forms using links to social media accounts.

Companies also suffer from overloading their mobile sites with content, 57 per cent of users say they won’t recommend a badly-designed mobile site to their friends.

You can view the five main mistakes in infographic form below.

Image Credit: Bevan Goldswain / Shutterstock