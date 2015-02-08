Top 10 apps to track your travel

Thanks to fitness trackers, we are all now obsessed with distances.

How many steps have we taken? How many flights of stairs? What was the total distance I travelled?

These are all questions that anyone with a Fitbit or Jawbone-style fitness tracker will have asked at some point or another, but that's not the only way to track our travelling habits.

This can also be done on a much larger scale, thanks to the abundance of GPS-powered transport apps that can monitor exactly where we go, how far we go and how long it takes.

To help you choose the right apps, VoucherCloud has created an infographic highlighting ten of the top apps to track your travel.

