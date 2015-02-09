Anonymous joins the fight against ISIS

Anonymous has long ago stopped doing things "for the lulz“, and became someone's personal army.

Today, it became a personal army for everyone fighting against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL), a rebel group controlling parts of Iraq and Syria, infamous for posting videos beheading detained journalists and setting living prisoners of war on fire.

A month ago, the hacktivist group Anonymous vowed to go after terrorists, and now the first action has been taken.

The group has been targeting ISIL’s Facebook and Twitter profiles, in a bid to reduce the group’s activities on the web.

ISIL is known as one of the most active groups on the internet, having dozens of accounts set up across various social media networks, forcing most of them to use the ban-hammer.

In a post on Pastebin, the group listed many Twitter handles and Facebook profiles, targeted by Anonymous RedCult.

Anon says the accounts are closely related to ISIL.

According to a video posted by Anonymous, the campaign is being waged against ISIL by all kinds of different people, including "Muslims, Christians, Jews… hackers, crackers, hacktivists, phishers, agents, spies, or just the guy next door…"

In the video the collective also states "Remember the terrorists that are calling themselves Islamic State, ISIS, are not Muslims".

The rebel group controls large areas in Iraq and Syria, and has proclaimed an Islamic caliphate on those territories. An international coalition of 42 countries, led by the USA, is helping Iraqis, Syrians and Kurds in the fight against ISIL.

ISIL is also sometimes referred to as ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham).