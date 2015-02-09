ARM snaps up Internet of Things security firm Offspark

ARM is gearing up for the explosion of the Internet of Things and has acquired an IoT security firm, Offspark.

The Dutch outfit is, ARM says, the leading security software company when it comes to the IoT, and its strong suit is IoT communications security. Offspark’s PolarSSL tech is already used in an array of devices including not just sensor and communication modules, but also smartphones.

The company’s tech will help developers using ARM’s mbed platform to ensure their IoT products have solid security, which is of course a major concern. The amount of data the IoT will add to existing levels of traffic flying around will be massive eventually, and the security of that data is, as ever, paramount.

It won’t be known as PolarSSL any longer, mind you, with a rebrand going to happen with the tech being known as ARM mbed TLS going forward. It will still remain open source, though, and will be available for standalone use, as well as a part of mbed OS.

Krisztian Flautner, general manager, IoT business, ARM, commented: "We have always said that security must be the foundation of any IoT system and the acquisition of Offspark is evidence of us making that happen. PolarSSL technology is already deployed by the leading IoT players. The fact that those same companies also utilise ARM Cortex processor and software technologies means we are now able to provide a complete bedrock solution for the industry to innovate from."

ARM plans to unleash mbed OS under an Apache 2.0 license, including mbed TLS and Thread, towards the close of this year.