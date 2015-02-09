Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare still top of UK game chart

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is still top of the UK all-format video game chart, despite sliding with its sales numbers.

The behemoth shooter was down 21 per cent, according to Chart Track, but it still kept the number one spot – and Call of Duty has been number one for no less than 8 weeks now (on and off).

Grand Theft Auto V and FIFA 15 were both non-movers right behind CoD, meaning that the top three was static. GTA V actually slipped more than CoD, dropping 23 per cent sales, and FIFA lost 11 per cent compared to last week.

Assassin’s Creed: Unity, on the other hand, was up 25 per cent and made the leap to number four in the chart (with PS4 promotions helping the game).

Minecraft: Xbox Edition stayed at number five, with a very slight (6 per cent) uptick in sales, and was followed by the PlayStation version of the game, which moved up three places from number nine last week.

Destiny found itself with a 15 per cent boost in sales, moving up to number seven, and Call of Duty: Ghosts was behind it, followed by Far Cry 4 which slid three places this week. The Crew rounded off the top ten, moving back up one place from number eleven.

Not only were there no new games in the top ten, but there weren’t even any new entries in the entire top 40 this week. However, Evolve is out tomorrow, so we should have a new king with next week’s chart.