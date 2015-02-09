Football fan wars spilled onto Google Maps

Looks like Wikipedia isn't the only user submitting content site which has trouble with fake information.

Sometimes the false edits are done to troll people (like that time someone wrote the village Brony in Poland was the home of the My Little Pony fans), and sometimes they're just written out of sheer rage or dissapointment.

As The Independent noticed, something strange fist started happening on the Google's definition page, and then later spilled to Google Maps, as well.

If you asked for a definition to the word 'dodgy', you'd get an explanation of something dishonest or unreliable, or of low quality. Like, for example, the Tottenham Hotspur football club.

If you asked Google what 'lackadaisical' meant, it would explain that it's something that lacks enthusiasm and determination, and would use that word to describe the defence of the Hotspurs.

Following the tragically hilarious lead, probably left by an enraged fan, i100 moved to Google Maps.

When based in London, typing the word 'sh**hole' into Maps takes you to White Hart Lane stadium, where you know who plays, and searching for "The Cesspit" probably shouldn't take you to Number 10 Downing Street (the Prime Minister's office).

What's also interesting is that there's a Premiership player Stewart Downing, who is very good at giving Tottenham fans a nervous breakdown.

In 2013, while playing for Liverpool, Downing scored against Tottenham to equalize to 2:2, in a game which Liverpool won 3:2 in the end.

Downing also scored his first goal for West Ham on 3 May 2014 in a 2–0 home win against - Tottenham Hotspur.

A Google spokesperson told i100.co.uk: “We’ve shown this edit the red card, and it will be sent off from Maps very shortly.”