Hate speech online could result in 'Internet asbo'

People who use hate speech online (on services like Facebook or Twitter) could face an internet asbo in the UK, under new measures outlined.

In the new report on anti-Semitism, created by a cross-party group of MPs, it says that people writing highly abusive posts could be given an asbo (an anti-social behaviour order), and could be banned from certain internet services.

The All-Party Parliamentary Inquiry into Anti-Semitism asked the Crown Prosecution Service if the prevention orders currently used on sex offenders could be used on cases of hate crime.

“We have already referred to improvements that might be made to CPS guidance in this area. Various Chief Crown Prosecutors and the government have made clear statements about online behaviour. There is an allowance in the law for banning or blocking individuals from certain aspects of internet communication in relation to sexual offences,” it says in the Inquiry.

The Inquiry was set up after the hostilities between Israel and Hamas took place in the Gaza strip last August.

During that time, thousands of Gazans, mostly civilians, women and children, were killed or injured, and people on the social media responded with specific phrases, which the report said are of "major concern”.

It says that during July "Hitler Was Right," "Hitler Did Nothing Wrong" and "Kill the Jews" were trending on Twitter.

The number of anti-Semitic incidents in Britain hit a record high in 2014, with more than double the number in 2013, according to figures, released last week, by the Community Security Trust, Mashable has reported.