Over 30,000 bank accounts of the rich and famous have been hacked, showing the evasive and criminal programs designed by British banking firm HSBC to dodge high European taxes.

HSBC hid up to $120 billion (£78 billion) in assets and has been working with the 1 per cent for over a decade, money laundering and saving assets for everyone from Phil Collins to Joan Collins, King Abdullah II of Jordan to King Mohamed VI of Morocco.

The new 30,000 leaked accounts bring the total clients up to 100,000, originally leaked by systems engineer Hervé Falciani who worked at the Swiss offices of HSBC's Private Bank in 2008.

Falciani has been evading the Swiss authorities for a few years now, and detailed all information to the Guardian, Le Monde, BBC Panorama and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.

ICIJ is currently showing profiles of people and countries working with HSBC on the tax evasion. According to a new report, the bank pushed 'blank accounts', allowing clients to withdraw bricks of cash in foreign currencies and even offered accounts to criminals.

So far, HSBC is being investigated by authorities in France, Belgium, the US and Argentina for fraudulent activity, but none have pressed charges against the bank. Surprisingly the UK government has not investigated the bank, despite the headquarters being located in London.

It is the largest case of tax evasion on a global scale, and brings more pressure on other banks to be transparent on their dealings with the richest in the world.

It is still not clear if HSBC acted alone in the banking world with this corruption.