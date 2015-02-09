iPad Pro will fail to spark Apple’s tablet sales this year

According to one analyst house, Apple’s tablet range is going to continue its decline this coming year, following the pattern of 2014 – and the new larger 12.9in iPad won’t help arrest this slide.

Indeed, the rumoured 12.9in iPad Pro (or iPad Plus), which Apple hopes will help to revive sales numbers, may offer an “improved user experience” according to KGI, but it won’t “contribute meaningfully to shipments momentum anytime soon” the analyst firm argues.

KGI estimates that iPad sales will actually fall further this year, and drop by almost a third, which will indeed be a worrying prospect for Apple. The start of the year will see the biggest falls (pre-new iPad launches, of course), with KGI stating (spotted by 9 to 5 Mac): “We forecast iPad shipments will decline 52.7% QoQ in 1Q15 to 10.1mn units, and continue to lose momentum in 2Q15F, dropping another 30-40% QoQ to 7-8mn units.”

That’s a massive Q1 drop. The total number of shipments in 2015 will struggle to crest 45 million units, KGI guestimates, representing a decline of about 30 per cent.

The iPhone may still be selling up a storm, and the Apple Watch could potentially get off to a strong launch as well this year, but Cupertino will still be very concerned about its tablet if these KGI predictions turn out to be on the money.

The latest rumour about the iPad Pro (or Plus – perhaps they should call it the iPad Pro Plus, as it’ll keep you working longer) indicated that the 12.9in display will boast a 2K resolution, and the device will have a big 11,000mAh battery to keep its longevity up.

