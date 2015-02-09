Kickass torrents gets kicked offline

Kickass Torrents, one of the biggest sites for torrent sharing, has had its Somalian domain knocked offline.

The Kickass.so domain was unavailable on Monday morning (9 February). The Tonga domain (.to) is still operational.

It was the Somalian registry that took the site down, IBTimes reports.

Exactly two months ago, on 9 December 2014, the Swedish police raided and shut down The Pirate Bay, another big torrent sharing site.

Since then, the Pirate Bay got back online, but also a number of copies (of the ‘old’ Pirate Bay) spawned.

The site was down 51 days, but its resurrection wasn’t without controversy. First, the media reported how a number of staffers got pushed out of the new site, prompting one of them to announce their own version of the Pirate Bay.

After that, the media quickly picked up on the story how the ‘new’ Pirate Bay is actually an FBI-funded project, aimed at collecting data on the masses of pirates around the world.

Web analysts have previously claimed that raids and takedowns do not have any significant effect on illegal file sharing, IBTimes reports.

"This is similar to the take down of marketplaces (like the Silk Road)," Benjamin Ali, intelligence investigator at dark web monitoring company Centient, told IBTimes UK in December.

"It doesn't really have an effect in the larger scheme of things; there are plenty of backups to the website as before the site was taken down anyone could download a backup.”

"Also the users running the site have already said previously that there are contingency plans in place if anything happens. Even if it doesn't come back online there are hundreds of other sites that can be used so people can just move to these."