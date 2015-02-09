Uber introduces 'Panic Button' feature to Indian market

Following a female passenger in New Delhi accusing an Uber driver of rape, the mobile taxi service is introducing new security measures into the region to make sure this doesn't happen again.

Uber will add a 'Panic Button' onto the service, allowing riders to inform police if a serious issue has occurred inside the taxi. The San Francisco based company has also confirmed it will be fixing its screening procedures in the country.

The Panic Button will launch in India, but a version for other regions is being worked on as we speak, and should be available within the next few months.

Alongside the Panic Button, Uber is also adding a new 'safety net' service allowing a rider to inform five friends or family about their real-time location in the taxi, should something happen to them.

Uber has been quick to offer new security, after the Mumbai Transportation Department claimed it would look into a full ban of the service following the incident.

The Indian market could be the most lucrative for Uber, considering the current animosity by the Chinese government to mobile taxi services. India has been rather easy going on the insurgence of mobile taxi services, but wants more regulation and security.

India is not the only place Uber is hitting road blocks.

In South Korea the government has banned the service for not complying with taxi regulations in the country, and will pay up to $100,000 (£65,000) for any information on Uber's illegal activities.