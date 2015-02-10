Apple records yet another win over Android phones

People in the UK really love Apple products. OK, to be more precise, people in the UK with email accounts love Apple products.

More than half of all email in the UK (54 per cent) is opened on an Apple device, says SendGrid, an email delivery platform. The total number of opened emails on iPads and iPhones has increased by 18 per cent and 5 per cent respectively.

Android devices, on the other hand, have dropped 30 per cent year-on-year, down to a total of eight per cent this year.

According to SendGrid, it's not Nokia who 'stole' Android's market share. Nokia also lost market share showing a drop of 68 per cent in the number of emails opened on its phones compared to the same period in 2014.

Blackberry showed a steady increase of 20 per cent year-on-year, which SendGrid suggests might be due to the company's renewed interest in privacy.

SendGrid analysed millions of emails opened in a 10-day period at the start of 2015 and compared it to the same period in 2014.

Email users in the rest of western Europe seem to favour Apple products as well, with the exception of Italy: In France, 47 per cent of all email are opened on an Apple device, exactly the same as in Spain, while in Germany it's 46 per cent.

Italy, however, saw a decrease of 44 per cent year-on-year in the use of Apple products to read emails.

Aaron Beach, Senior Data Scientist of SendGrid, believes Android's problem lies in its handset makers: “The variety of devices people use for email tells us a lot about how different platforms are performing across the UK.

"While people might own a number of devices it seems that Apple is still the firm favourite, as their recent results show.

"Android was the surprise this year showing a marked drop on 2014, perhaps reflecting the problems of handset makers such as Samsung.”