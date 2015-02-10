Apple dominates mobile profits following iPhone 6 launch

Apple really is dominating with its iPhone 6, as we’ve already seen through Cupertino’s own sales numbers, which are backed up by analyst assertions – the latest of which has come to light from Canaccord Genuity.

Analyst Mike Walkley reckons, according to Barron’s (via MacRumors) that Apple hoovered up no less than 93 per cent of mobile industry profits in Q4 of last year, following the iPhone 6 launch. Samsung secured 9 per cent of industry profits, with other firms mostly just breaking even (Microsoft dropped 2 per cent).

Apple’s mobile device operating margin was pegged at 38 per cent.

Cupertino has always been good at turning a healthy profit premium on its devices, and according to Walkley, Apple could have snared a third of the total smartphone market come the end of 2018. Certainly if the iPhone 6 form continues…

Walkley wrote: “We believe the strong iPhone 6 replacement sales should continue during C’15, as we estimate only 15% of the current estimated 404M iPhone installed base has upgraded to the new devices. We also anticipate continued strong share gains for the larger screen iPhones from high-tier Android smartphones during C’15 driving strong growth in the iPhone installed base and model the iPhone installed base growing to 487M subscribers exiting C’15 up 20% Y/Y.”

The Apple Watch will, of course, sell off the back of the iPhone – and should it prove a hit, could possibly feed back into tempting yet more folks to buy Apple smartphones, too.