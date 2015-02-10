Automate Your World 2015: Live Blog

This morning, we're at the Marriott Hotel in Grosvenor Square for Automate Your World, an event run by Automic focusing on automating IT processes for business.

Multiple speakers, including Automic CEO Todd DeLaughter and J.P. Garbani, VP and principal analyst at Forrester, will be on hand to offer their insights into an ever-expanding industry.

This morning's sessions will focus on key trends in the market and empowering business through automating IT, with breakout sessions taking place this afternoon.

Much of the information covered will be particularly relevant to the retail sector, so be sure to check back in with us if that is your area of expertise.

We will be live blogging all of this morning's speeches from Automate Your World 2015, so stay tuned for live updates and pictures from the event.

We'll also be live-tweeting, so if you don't already, be sure to follow us on Twitter for pictures and updates.