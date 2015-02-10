'Collision tolerant' drone wins $1 million 'Drones for Good' prize

A drone designed to help with search and rescue operations has won the top prize of $1 million (£659,000) in the Drones for Good contest. The contest was held in the United Arab Emirates and when we mentioned Drones for Good a couple of weeks ago, we highlighted the Gimball entry from Flyability. It seems it wasn't just us that were impressed with this drone, as Gimball went on to win!

The Swiss drone is designed as "the world's first collision-tolerant flying robot" and can help with search and rescue operations without fear of damaging itself or people in the area.

Like other drones, Gimball offers incredible maneuverability, but the design here is unique. Surrounded by a geodesic cage which makes Gimball look a little like a flying gyroscope, the rugged framework keeps the drone itself safe from collisions whilst also protecting humans in the vicinity. Team leader Patrick Thevoz said:

We struggled to find funding to develop our search and rescue drone but this UAE Government Summit initiative, Drones for Good, means we can commercially develop our project within a year, and with Flyability able to go where it is dangerous for rescuers, help save lives.

The financial prize will be a great help to getting Gimball into production, so it shouldn't be long before we see more in action, helping out where they are needed most.