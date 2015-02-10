Daily deal: HP ProLiant Gen8 G1610T micro server £154.15

Good morning! Today is "extraterrestrial culture day" which is allegedly acknowledged in New Mexico (specifically Roswell, go figure). So sit back and appreciate all the culture given to us by beings from outer space, in order to welcome our future overlords I've found the HP ProLiant Gen8 G1610T micro server reduced from £298.79 to £154.15

First things first, the HP ProLiant Gen8 G1610T micro server is designed specifically for "small businesses" so if your business exceeds 50 people you may want to get something beefier. Let's look at the specs:

Intel Celeron G1610T (2 core, 2.3 GHz, 2MB, 35W)

2GB RAM (supports up to 16GB)

12TB maximum storage capacity (ships without any storage)

1 x Rear standard video

HP iLO Remote Management Network Port

1Gb Dedicated (default iLO4 configuration)

1 x Internal MicroSD slot (MicroSD slot is not a hot-pluggable device. Don't attempt to plug a MicroSD card into the MicroSD slot while the server is powered)

5 x USB 2.0 Ports (2 front, 2 rear, 1 internal)

2 x USB 3.0 Ports (2 rear)

Network RJ-45 (Ethernet) 2 (Port 1 shared for HP iLO4 as optional configuration)

The server's Intel Celeron G1610T chip is particularly energy efficient which should keep your business' costs down, and means that the server has a low sound output.

With the amount of connectivity on offer you should have no trouble getting the HP ProLiant Gen8 G1610T MicroServer to do what you want it to do, and at close to half price the micro server's a steal.