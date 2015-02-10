It's alive! Google Glass being tested at Amsterdam airport

Google Glass is dead? Well, actually, no it isn’t, as Glass is already being used in some workplaces, like Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport, for example.

The cessation of the Explorer programme certainly wasn’t good news for Google’s specs in terms of the consumer, but Glass still has plenty of potential when it comes to applications in terms of the working world and enterprise.

Staff at Schiphol airport, and specifically authority officers on the airfield, are testing Google Glass for “airside operations”, so for example calling up flight details for a certain gate (or finding out what a plane’s cargo might be, or number of passengers on board). The idea is to get very quick access to certain data, and to allow staff to work hands-free.

Glass is also being tested for passenger use in the airport terminal, and can determine what passengers are looking at for research data (and also record what they’re saying, of course).

Check out the video above to see Glass in action at Schiphol (the clip was spotted by New Launches).

Schiphol stated: “By tapping into this innovative technology, we hope to both gain a better insight into the passenger experience and support operations at the airport.”

Google Glass could still do very well in industrial applications, for the likes of field service engineers to give another example, and in healthcare.