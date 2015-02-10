Governments asked Twitter for 40 per cent more data

In the last six months of 2014, governments' requests to Twitter for users' data jumped 40 per cent.

In a blog post on the official Twitter blog, it says that most of these requests came from the USA, Turkey and Russia.

Last year, Turkey banned the use of Twitter and Youtube for a few months, following allegations of the Prime Minister's corruption.

Russia saw its first ever request sent towards Twitter – denied.

"In Russia, we went from having never received a request to receiving more than 100 requests for account information during this reporting period. We did not provide information in response to any of those requests,“ wrote Senior Manager for Global Legal Policy, Jeremy Kessel.

Requests from Turkey increased over 150 per cent, while requests from the States increased 29 per cent.

Twitter increased its compliance rate by eight per cent.

Besides the data requests, countries also asked for certain content to be removed from the site alltogether.

"We received an 84 per cent increase in global government and government-sanctioned demands to remove content from Twitter. The top three requesting countries included: Turkey (477 requests), Russia (91), and Germany (43),“ it says in the post.

Russia wanted some of the popular government critics silenced, says Twitter, and adds that the company declined to remove such content.

"As for Russia, requests ranged from promotion of illegal drugs to attempts to suppress non-violent demonstrations. While we had a compliance rate of 13 percent, we denied several requests to silence popular critics of the Russian government and other demands to limit speech about non-violent demonstrations in Ukraine.“

The entire report can be read on this link.