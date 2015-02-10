Over half of children online have committed a 'risky' action

Today is February 10, Internet Safety Day, and an Internet safety campaign called Be Smart wanted to know how kids behave online.

More than half of children online have done something 'risky' or something that's considered 'anti-social', a new study suggests.

The results of a poll, in which 2,000 children aged 11 to 16 participated, show that more than half of children in the UK (57 per cent) have done something 'risky', BBC reports.

Almost two thirds of children (62 per cent) said they'd been pressured into doing those things while around 20 per cent said they'd pressured someone else into such activity.

Those activities include sharing pictures or videos of themselves, saying bad things about others and browsing unsuitable websites.

Almost half of all the children surveyed (47 per cent) said they'd looked at sites their parents wouldn't approve of, while 14 per cent admitted to sharing pictures of themselves – photos their parents wouldn’t want them to share.

Andrew Tomlinson, the BBC's executive producer responsible for digital and media literacy, said: "Internet safety is becoming increasingly important as more families get online and children start to use tablets, computers and smartphones earlier in their lives.

In the meantime, a new mobile app is set to be launched later this year, which will give parents remote access to everything their children do on their smartphones.

Those include movement tracking, monitoring texting as well as browsing the web. We’re not sure if the app covers Snapchat, but we'll assume it does.