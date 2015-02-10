Microsoft wants Windows 10 in June

Microsoft wants to have Windows 10 out by June.

As Neowin reports, the Redmond-based company decided to push the date, from their traditional August release into June, because with the August release, there's no time to sell licenses and devices for the back to school market.

When an OS hits the market in August, it doesn't give enough time to original equipment makers to get their gear ready in time for school – usually they don't have anything before October.

Even though it's good for the holidays, it misses the back to school shoppers, says Neowin.

So Microsoft wants to have its next OS ready to be released to manufacturers in June, so that they can have devices ready for school.

The company is moving fairly quickly with the new OS, with new technical previews being published regularly.

At the same time, it's working fast on creating Windows 10 for smartphones.

Neowin says Microsoft knows that it can't ride the Surface Pro 3 forever, and that it will need to include a Broadwell chip in the device in the near future to remain competitive.

So the question lingers: Why would Microsoft launch a new Surface with Windows 8.1 instead of 10?

Looking back at 2014, Microsoft released Surface Pro 3 in June, timing the product perfectly for the back to school market, so it's safe to assume the company will do the same this year.

Microsoft has an upcoming developer conference BUILD, taking place at the end of April 2015, and we're expecting more news on the upcoming OS then.