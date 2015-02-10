Samsung and Microsoft settle legal dispute

The six months old legal dispute between Microsoft and Samsung has finally been resolved.

The information has been confirmed on both Microsoft's and Samsung's corporate blogs on Monday, 9 February.

“Samsung and Microsoft are pleased to announce that they have ended their contract dispute in U.S. court as well as the ICC arbitration. Terms of the agreement are confidential.” – Samsung’s Jaewan Chi, Executive Vice President and Global Legal Affairs & Compliance Team and Microsoft’s David Howard, Corporate Vice President and Deputy General Counsel’ – it says on both blogs.

Microsoft first sued Samsung in August 2014, claiming the company didn’t honour a contract, and that the Korean company must pay Microsoft everything it owed on Android royalties.

That’s a total of $6.9 million (£4.53m) in interest, IBTimes reports.

Back in 2011, Microsoft and Samsung reached a huge patent deal, which saw Samsung paying Microsoft a lot of money.

The South Korean company has been paying out per-device royalties to Microsoft for every Android product it sells, the Verge reports.

A court case revealed Microsoft has earned $1 billion (£658mn) from Samsung in the form of patent-licensing royalties during 2013.

Samsung argued that it was Microsoft who broke the deal when the company decided to buy Nokia, the Finnish phone manufacturer.

However, it had previously mentioned it would be willing to create more Windows phones if the legal dispute gets resolved, Neowin reports.

Samsung has been, in a way, Microsoft’s partner in its mobile efforts.

If the Koreans still feel the same way, it’s possible to see Samsung push out Microsoft Windows 10 OS phones.