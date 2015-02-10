Smart home security systems effectively useless

Every 'smart' security device in your home is vulnerable, a new study suggests.

Results of a security testing study conducted by tech giants HP show that 100 per cent of the studied devices used in home security contain significant vulnerabilities, including password security, encryption and authentication issues.

Home security systems, such as video cameras and motion detectors, have gained popularity as they have joined the booming Internet of Things (IoT) market and have grown in convenience.

Manufacturers are quickly bringing to market connected security systems that deliver remote monitoring capabilities. The network connectivity and access necessary for remote monitoring presents new security concerns that did not exist for the previous generation of systems that have no internet connectivity.

The most common and easily addressable security issues reported include insufficient authorization, insecure interfaces, privacy concerns and a lack of transport encryption.

The study questions whether the devices make our homes safer, or more vulnerable.

“As we continue to embrace the convenience and availability of connected devices, we must understand how vulnerable they could make our homes and families,” said HP’s Jason Schmitt.

“With ten of the top security systems lacking fundamental security features, consumers must be diligent about adopting simple and practical security measures when they’re available, and device manufacturers must take ownership in building security into their products to avoid exposing their customers unknowingly to serious threats.”

As companies push to incorporate much needed security measures, consumers are advised to be extra vigilant when deciding to go for a ‘smart’ security system for their home.