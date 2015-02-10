Sony Xperia Z4 specs leaked online

It looks like the Xperia Z4 will be coming to stores earlier than expected, following a new leak from Geekbench showing a Sony device running Android 5.0.2 and Snapdragon 810 processor.

Not many devices come running the latest Android Lollipop update, and only two devices currently feature the Snapdragon 810 processor, the LG G Flex 2 and Xiaomi Mi Note.

Geekbench's benchmark also showed 3GB of RAM, surprisingly not 4GB like the Mi Note or reported Galaxy S6 specs. Considering the Snapdragon 810 features a 1.5GHz octa-core CPU, most device manufacturers are adding another gig of RAM to the device.

Sony will split the Xperia Z4 into two options, a QHD display and 1080p display. It is not known how big the price gap will be between the two devices, possibly $100 more for the QHD display.

Previous rumors claimed the Xperia Z4 would come much later in the year, as a result of poor sales overall from Sony's mobile division, however this new leak shows it is only a few months away.

Sticking to six month release dates does put Sony at a slight disadvantage when it comes to big improvement announcements, while Samsung, HTC and Apple all have one year to plan the new device.

This has been a big problem in trying to get customers to buy a Sony device, if the customer knows it will be irrelevant in six months when the successor is announced.

The most likely bet is Mobile World Congress on 1 March, where Samsung, HTC and Huawei are all planning to announce new devices.