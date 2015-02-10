Toshiba renews Rugby World Cup sponsorship for 2015

The Toshiba Corporation has been appointed an Official Sponsor of the Rugby World Cup 2015.

This is the third consecutive time the Japanese corporation has supported the biggest tournament in rugby.

The Rugby World Cup 2015 will see 48 matches take place across England and Wales from 18 September to 31 October 2015.

Toshiba will support the tournament by providing a range of products to support the running of the event, including social infrastructure, air conditioning, multi-functional printers, digital products and medical imaging devices

In return, Toshiba’s branding will appear on pitch perimeter boards during the tournament, feeding into a wider advertising strategy in Europe, Japan, Oceania and Africa.

As well as sponsoring Rugby World Cup in 2007 and 2011, last year the company became the Official Sponsor of the Japanese Men’s team and will also support their participation in Rugby World Cup 2015.

They also have their own team, Brave Lupus, competing in Japan’s Rugby Top League.

“Toshiba is delighted to be continuing its successful partnership with the Rugby World Cup,” said Noriaki Hashimoto, Corporate Vice President, Corporate Representative – EMEA, Toshiba Corporation.

“The tournament is one of the world’s greatest sporting events and we’re looking forward to playing our part in bringing the power and the passion of the games to a bigger audience than ever before.”

“Toshiba is a world leader and innovator in pioneering high technology and with the expanded reach of Rugby World Cup, we are working to together to reach people wherever and whenever they are watching, talking about or playing rugby,” added Rugby World Cup Limited Head of Commercial, Broadcast and Marketing Murray Barnett.