Apple CEO Tim Cook to speak at White House cyber conference

Apple's CEO Tim Cook will speak at the White House security summit this Friday, The Hill reports.

Cook is scheduled to speak at Stanford University, although it's yet unclear which topics Apple's chief will address.

The summit, hosted by the White House, will outline US president Barack Obama's plans to unite the government and tech companies on issues of national security.

Apple is one of the tech giants that is in open conflict with the US government, over their eavesdropping attempts and requests for users' data.

Ever since NSA contractor Edward Snowden leaked thousands of documents showing how the government indexed everything from phone calls, messages, emails and photos, companies like Apple and Google have battled the government.

They even went as far as to sue the US to be allowed to show their users to what extent the government asks for data.

Google and Apple have both recently unveiled a new encryption system in their mobile operating systems, Android and iOS, aimed at keeping the government out of private communication.

FBI Assistant Director Joe Demarest Jr. will also speak at Friday’s cyber summit.

Bureau Director James Comey has been outspoken in his opposition to what he calls “the going dark problem.”

He’s called on Congress to pass laws which would allow the government access to data on the companies' devices, also known as a "backdoor“.

President Obama has, to some extent, given his support to this concept, saying that the law enforcement should have some way to monitor communications over social media and the internet.