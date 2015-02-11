Dropbox creates Chrome plugin for easy Gmail attachments

Gmail users can now attach Dropbox files directly through the Google's email service.

The growing cloud storage service has been expanding its capabilities in a bid to rival Google's cloud hosting platform, Google Drive.

This time, it has developed a Chrome plugin which helps Gmail users attach Dropbox files more easily.

The process is simple: Once the plugin is installed, pressing the 'compose' button pulls up the new email window, and in it, next to the 'send' button now appears a small circular Dropbox icon.

Pressing it opens an interface similar to Dropbox web file browser, and allows the sender to attach files to the email.

However, this is not a 'classic' type of attachment – if the receiver searches his or hers inbox with the 'has:attachment' flag – it will come up short.

This is because the plugin doesn't attach files natively – it merely adds a web link to the Dropbox file, but with the rich previews you would see with normal attachments.

The plugin is still in beta form - and might stay that way for quite some time - but it can be downloaded at this link.

Dropbox has been fairly active lately, expanding its service in an attempt to stay on top of the cloud storage game.

Back in November 2011, Microsoft and Dropbox announced a new partnership, which allows users to access Dropbox directly through Office apps, and vice-versa.

In late January 2015, Dropbox acquired CloudOn, a startup which allows users to create, edit and share files online using Microsoft Office, Google Docs and other file formats.