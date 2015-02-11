HP set to acquire encryption provider Voltage Security

HP has signed a definitive agreement to acquire encryption provider Voltage Security.

Sitting alongside its other security offerings, SIEM technology ArcSight, integrator Vistorm and code review service Fortify, the acquisition of Voltage Security will complement HP Atalla, HP’s information security and encryption business.

Art Gilliland, senior vice president and general manager of enterprise security products said that the announcement aligns with HP’s focus on end-to-end protection of the data itself, helping enterprises neutralise the impact of a breach and proactively combat new security threats.

“Voltage’s powerful data-centric protection solutions will join the HP Atalla portfolio, expanding HP’s offerings in data classification, payments security, encryption, tokenisation and enterprise key management,” he said.

“With Voltage, HP plans to offer customers unparalleled data protection capabilities built to close the gaps that exist in traditional encryption and tokenisation approaches.

"This is particularly important for enterprises that interact with financial payments systems, manage workloads in the cloud, or whose sensitive data flows into Hadoop for analytics – making them attractive targets for cyber attackers.”

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2015, subject to customary closing conditions. Financial terms were not disclosed.

