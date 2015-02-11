Introducing Tracky: The world’s first motion-capture sportswear

Amateur athletes may soon have access to professional-level analysis via motion-tracking sportswear.

Tracky is currently in development by an Indian startup called ProjectPOLE and uses a variety of sensor embedded in the clothing itself to accurately monitor your performance.

Read more: Fitness wearables reaching wrong audience, and failing to make an impact

The compression-fitted top and bottoms incorporate 11 9-axis accelerometers, a heart rate sensor and a temperature monitor to record data about your workout before sending it to a specially designed hub. The data is then transferred via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to an iOS or Android device, but if wireless communications are proving troublesome, the hub does have some internal storage in which to save your data temporarily.

The app, which is planned for a Windows Phone release at a later date, also provides advice and improvements including fitness goals and suggested rest times.

The startup stresses that the wearable gadget is suitable for athletes of all abilities, not just budding professionals.

“Anyone who loves to stay fit or achieve a fitness milestone [can use Tracky] including athletes who want to do it with a blend of fun and sytematicity, a coach or trainer who is sharp to the details, or researchers or biomechanical scientists who would like to explore the uniqueness of Tracky.”

A single charge via USB cable should provide Tracky with between eight and 10 hours of use, and all the electronics are easily removed so the sportswear can be washed. The app is also currently geared towards a variety of popular sports, including football, tennis and running, with more expected to be added.

Read more: Under Armour splashes the cash on two fitness startups

Tracky is currently advertising for investment via its Indiegogo page, as it looks to raise $30,000 by 13 March. Anyone interested in the device can pledge $179 now to receive a complete Tracky kit, which includes one compression t-shirt, one pair of compression pants, 11 interchangeable sensors and the hub for data transfer.

