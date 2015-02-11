Jive Software pushes women in tech as Elisa Steele appointed new CEO

Jive Software has today announced the appointment of its new CEO in the form of former EVP of marketing and products Elisa Steele.

The move comes after former CEO Tony Zingale retired in November after nearly five years at the helm, prompting the joint interim appointment of Steele and Jive Board of Director member Bill Lanfri to the role of “Office of the CEO.”

Lanfri has now returned to his role on the board, with Steele set to immediately assume responsibility for overseeing the day-to-day operations of the company.

“I am honoured by the confidence expressed by the Jive Board of Directors and excited about the direction we are taking the company to enable today's modern workstyles,” said Elisa Steele. “I look forward to working with the leadership team and all the Jivers around the world to execute our plan and deliver sustainable, profitable growth."

Jim Goetz, partner at Sequoia and Jive board member, said: “Elisa is one of the most dynamic leaders I've worked with and she’s made an immediate impact as president. Within just a few months, she’s fostered a strong leadership team and delivered an innovative product suite.”

“We’re well positioned to accelerate the business and help more people communicate and collaborate across devices.”

Steele is no stranger to leadership roles, having held management positions at the likes of Microsoft, Skype, Yahoo and NetApp in her career so far

Jive Software, the Palo-Alto based communications and collaboration firm, recently released a range of new Android and iOs apps designed to drive employee engagement.