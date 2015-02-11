Why the release of .LGBT domains is a very good thing

One of the proudest things of my lifetime, is witnessing the growing acceptance of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people in the United States..

While hatred and discrimination still exist, it is far less nowadays. Heck, the number of states that allow gay marriage is increasing all of the time, while more and more people are being open-minded about gender.

Yesterday, a monumental thing is happened on the Internet -- the .LGBT domain launched to the public.

What does this mean? Rather than .net, .com, or many others, you can snatch up a domain name ending in .LGBT too. With that said, it is not strictly reserved for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender individuals, but supportive organizations too. Heck, anyone can utilize .LGBT for a website or email address to show support for equality!

"Global domain registry operator Afilias announced today the first and only top-level domain (TLD) dedicated to the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community is now open for registration: 'dot LGBT' or .LGBT. All LGBT community members and businesses, organizations and other entities serving the community may register for a .LGBT domain name immediately", says the registry operator.

Roland LaPlante, Chief Marketing Officer of Afilias further explains, "the large and vibrant LGBT community now has an Internet address that embraces the full breadth and diversity of LGBT people around the world in a protected, inclusive manner. The new .LGBT domain provides email and site addresses that instantly convey 'LGBT-friendly'. Innovative companies and organizations like the ones below know that .LGBT will help them stand out in an increasingly crowded marketplace for goods, services and ideas for this distinctive community".

The fact that a .LGBT domain exists is a huge win for equality and humanity. With that said, there is still a lot of work to be done both in the USA and globally to eradicate ignorance. Believe it or not, some countries make it illegal to be lesbian, gay, bisexual or transgender. How sad is it that someone is persecuted for merely being themselves?

True, this new domain option won't magically destroy the hate, but it is another step closer.

Photo Credit: Vectomart/ Shutterstock