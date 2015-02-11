Latest Samsung Galaxy S6 rumour points towards a wrap-around screen

Samsung's next flagship could have a screen that spans over three sides of the device, Bloomberg reports.

As the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona gets closer, more information on Samsung's new phones continues to surface.

The event is scheduled for 1 March 2015, and Samsung will most likely present two new models in the Galaxy series, says Bloomberg citing "people with direct knowledge of the matter".

There will be a (most presumably) standard Samsung Galaxy S6, and an Edge version, with a curved display going both ways.

This way, the company will try to regain the market share it lost when Apple's iPhone 6 took the world by storm.

“Samsung needs a model with new technology to stop the iPhone juggernaut and to distinguish it from others,” said Lee Sang Hun, a Seoul-based analyst at HI Investment & Securities Co for Bloomberg.

“Although Samsung is continuing to release cheaper models globally to defend its market share, the next S phone is more important because that’s where they make money.”

Besides the curved screen, Samsung is expected to throw in its own microprocessor instead of the Qualcomm Inc. chip.

As people familiar with the matter have said, the processor was overheating during testing and had to be replaced.

The new devices will most likely have a powerful Exynos processor.

Both phones are expected to have a 5.1 inch screen, and will have an all-metal body supplied by BYD Electronic International Co.

Samsung has kept quiet on this matter, and we'll have to wait another two weeks before we get to see the device.