Samsung pledges major investment in OLED tech

Samsung is going to look to OLED technology to help it turn a profit in the future, with the company planning a massive investment over the next two years in a new production line.

According to a Reuters report, a Samsung spokesman confirmed the move and an investment of some 4 trillion won (around £2.4 billion) in OLED. This won’t be panels for OLED televisions, mind, but mostly smaller displays for smartphones and tablets.

Essentially, it’s a shift to smartphone components, rather than actual smartphones themselves – as following Samsung’s ailing handset sales numbers, the company is evidently looking more towards the route of supplying rivals with screens instead.

The new line will start with the production of curved panels, as seen on the Note Edge (and rumoured for a variant of the Galaxy S6) – this display curves around the edge of the handset to give some extra space for shortcuts to commonly used apps, alerts and so forth. Perhaps competitors will want to give their phones an “edge”, too.

Samsung’s struggle to keep hold of smartphone market share has been well documented, with the company losing ground in prime territories such as China – and the recent blazing success of the new iPhone 6 models hardly helped.

Samsung has been accused of not being very creative with its handsets, and certainly big things are expected of the Galaxy S6 in order to address criticisms of this nature. So it’s hardly surprising that the company is placing other irons in the fire…