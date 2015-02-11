Samsung smart TV viewers faced with pop-up ads

Samsung's smart TV's have been displaying pop-up video ads during television programs and movies played through third-party apps, the company has confirmed.

However, it’s an error and shouldn’t be happening, and the company is already looking into the matter.

Samsung said that it was “currently conducting a full and thorough investigation into the cause as our top priority”.

A few Samsung smart TV owners complained about their TV’s strange behaviour on Reddit, where the media was quick to pick up on it.

Apparently, while playing content on Plex (an app for streaming video from different sources), a silent Pepsi ad kept appearing, blocking the view. Just like a pop-up ad.

“I watch most of my TV shows on a Samsung Smart TV and it has been fantastic for the past year. Recently it has been stopping half way through a show or a movie and has played a pepsi ad that is muted,” said user beans90 on Reddit, The Guardian reports.

Beans90 added that the ads don’t interrupt viewing on other platforms.

“Every movie I play 20-30 minutes in it plays the pepsi ad, no audio but crisp clear ad. It has happened on 6 movies today,” said another user.

Plex denies having anything to do with the ads.

“A Plex spokesperson assured me that the company has nothing to do with the ad in question” GigaOm writes.

Foxtel’s forum was also filling up with complaints from users. One of them said “Recently I've noticed that my Foxtel Play streaming is interrupted by ads (different to the usual ads put up by Foxtel)”.

The company’s representative, under the pseudonym Beta_Boy said: “This absolutely should not be happening and is being escalated immediately.”

The Guardian writes that an update to the Samsung software powering the smart TVs has enabled the pop-up ads by default.