BT's on a roll as high-speed internet deployment hits new heights

BT has announced that not only is the Scottish fibre rollout progressing nicely, but deployment in Wales is too, with over a million premises now hooked up to high-speed broadband.

BT’s fibre has now reached over 130,000 households and businesses in Cardiff, 90,000 in Swansea, and 50,000 in Newport and Wrexham.

In total thus far, over 2150km of fibre cable has been laid, and 3200 roadside cabinets have been utilised, as part of BT’s commercial rollout and Superfast Cymru, the partnership between the Welsh and UK governments, and the EU along with BT.

Jobs have been created in Wales as well, with 250 full-time BT engineers being taken on over the last two years.

Parliamentary under Secretary of State, Alun Cairns, commented: “By getting this digital infrastructure to all corners of Wales, local businesses faced a big challenge when competing with companies in other parts of the UK with a quality broadband connection are now propelling the Welsh economy.

“It’s a great example of the success that can be achieved when private and public sectors work together to deliver projects that will change homes and businesses across the length and breadth of Wales.”

First Minister of Wales, Carwyn Jones, added: “There is now work going on in every local authority in Wales as we work towards our aim of 96% of premises in Wales having access to fast fibre broadband by Spring 2016. Superfast Cymru is an ambitious and challenging programme, which is making a real difference. Fast fibre broadband benefits homes and businesses and will ensure that Wales is at the forefront of the digital revolution.”