Datameer unveils big data analytics platform for the cloud

As more businesses want to take advantage of the insights that analysis of big data can offer there's greater demand for the cloud to allow direct access to stored data.

San Francisco-based big data platform specialist Datameer was the first big data analytics platform purpose built for Hadoop. Now the company is first to market with a big data analytics platform designed specifically for the cloud.

Datameer Professional offers an affordable and agile option for business executives who want to start integrating, preparing, analysing and visualising all of their data right away. Using Hadoop-as-a-Service (HaaS) it allows businesses to start taking advantage of big data without the need to invest time or effort in setting up and maintaining a Hadoop infrastructure.

"Datameer Professional is the accelerant the market has needed for individual departments within an organization to stop talking about the benefits of big data and Hadoop and start realizing them immediately", says Stefan Groschupf, CEO of Datameer.

"Now companies that want to gain a competitive advantage with big data analytics right away can simply purchase Datameer Professional running on a HaaS offering and discover actionable insights in hours or days, not months. We believe that this will catapult Hadoop adoption as a whole as businesses discover shared success between departments and discover new use cases, encouraging the entire company to become data-driven".

The company has established partnerships with cloud providers Altiscale and Bigstsep.

This will allow it to make its latest offering available to companies with limited IT or Hadoop expert resources but who want direct and immediate access to their data, regardless of its size.

