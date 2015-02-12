EE to use 'floating masts' to end signal blackspots

EE plans to eliminate signal blackspots and boost 4G coverage in the UK by the end of the year. This wouldn't be such an interesting news story if EE didn't want to use floating masts to do it.

Floating masts, or so called ‘air masts’ are essentially floating signal towers sent high up into the sky, sending 4G signal to remote, usually cut off areas.

Those areas are also called signal blackspots, something EE aims to eliminate very soon.

The news was first spotted on ShinyShiny.tv, and it’s a part of EE’s “Signalling the Future’ manifesto, in which the company pledges to spend £1.5 billion on expanding the 4G network over the next three years.

EE is planning to have 98 per cent of the UK population covered with 4G, with another 90 per cent able to take advantage of the 4G+ services.

There is no word from EE on when these masts should start appearing in the sky, but if they want to achieve the 98 per cent goal by the end of the year then we should be seeing these flying monstrosities quite soon.

EE is not the first company to think of an endlessly-flying signal-bearing machine. Google came up with a similar concept back in 2011. with development carried out by Google X, the company’s ‘semi-secret facility dedicated to making major technological advancements’.

In 2013 it announced Project Loon, a project with the mission of providing Internet access to rural and remote areas.