Microsoft officially confirms Sunrise acquisition

Microsoft has officially confirmed that it has purchased Sunrise, a calendar app for Android, iOS and desktop.

Last month, rumours started circulating the Web about the acquisition, where some media claimed it costed Microsoft around $100 million (£65 million) to buy the company.

In a Microsoft blog post published on this week, Rajesh Jha, corporate vice president for Outlook and Office 365 confirmed the acquisition.

"We are making this acquisition because we believe a reinvention in the way people use calendars on mobile devices is long overdue," says Jha.

Jha goes on saying how the recent moves by Microsoft show a strong ambition to "rethink the productivity category".

The company recently bought the mobile email app Acompli, and optimised Office apps for use on touchscreen devices.

"This is another step forward on our journey to reinvent productivity and empower every person and organisation to achieve more,“ says Jha.

"Our goal is to create more meaningful, beautiful experiences in mobile email and calendaring across all platforms.“

Jha adds that Microsoft was drawn towards Sunrise because of its ability to connect the calendar with a range of third-party apps.

"By connecting your calendar with a range of services, it provides a far better view of your day, week or month ahead. It acts in a helpful and automatic way, pulling relevant details from across your digital life.“

Sunrise team behind the app won't remain intact. In fact, it will be expanding. Still, the app will remain free for download on iOS, Android and desktop platforms.