Verizon Nokia Lumia Icon finally receives Windows Phone 8.1 Update

Nokia Lumia Icon is among the last Windows Phones to receive a software update to Windows Phone 8.1, despite its flagship credentials.

But this shouldn't surprise anyone. After all, Lumia Icon features Verizon's logo. And we all know that big red is not exactly quick with updates.

In fact, despite being a Verizon exclusive, Lumia Icon is long gone from the carrier's portfolio. Talk about support there! The only Windows Phones Verizon sells now are HTC One (M8) for Windows and Samsung ATIV SE.

Still, Lumia Icon will at least get Lumia Denim, which is based on Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1, quite possibly before any other high-end Windows Phone in US.

While the update is officially announced, Verizon, however, hasn't revealed when its customers will start to receive it. Judging by the URL I just linked to, it could happen as soon as today. One can only hope!

The announced software update has the 02540.00019.15024.38022 version number, and it seems to add little on top of what Lumia Denim and Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1 bring to the table. Verizon mentions a Softcard app, which enables contactless payments at participating stores. You can read more about it here.

You probably know what the changes will be, but, just to recap, here are some of the highlights: Action Center (notifications center), Cortana personal assistant, Start screen background, folders, Word Flow swipe-enabled keyboard, independent volume controls, Internet Explorer 11, Skype integration, universal search, new and improved built-in apps like Calendar, Lumia Camera, HERE Drive+, Battery Sense, Data Sense, Storage Sense, Wi-Fi Sense and more.

For a more complete breakdown of the new features packed into Lumia Denim and Windows Phone 8.1 Update 1, check out our coverage of the new firmware and Windows Phone 8.1 update.

To check the availability of the software update, you'll have to navigate to the phone update menu, under Settings, and hit the check for updates button. If it's available, hit download and follow the instructions to complete the process.

The only other Lumia devices to have the Lumia Denim update available in US are, apparently, Lumia 822 and Lumia 928, two other Verizon-exclusives, according to a Microsoft support page.

That said, neither is truly comparable to Lumia Icon, in terms of specs. At the time of writing this article, Lumia Denim is not listed as available for Lumia Icon.