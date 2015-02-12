Whitepaper: The Evolution and value of purpose - Built backup appliances

Today, customers are still grappling with subpar backup performance as backups outstrip the allotted backup window time. Customer strategies for data protection and recovery continue to be dictated by aggressive SLAs, rapid recovery, and ease of integration in existing environments. As a result, firms are embracing more disk-based data protection technologies, including purpose-built backup appliances (PBBAs) to protect and recover data and applications. These appliances include features such as data deduplication, compression, encryption, and replication. Meanwhile, unabated data growth continues to pressure IT staff and protection and recovery processes, leading customers to consider alternative backup methods and targets.

The evolution of backup processes has provided storage administrators some relief, moving from tape for backup and recovery to virtual tape libraries (VTLs) to using general-purpose disk with software and now PBBA systems utilizing storage optimisation such as data deduplication. IDC has discovered that PBBA systems provide measurable benefits to customers looking to improve their existing data protection and recovery processes. Furthermore, PBBAs, as the moniker suggests, are purpose-built, highly tuned, turnkey solutions that have preconfigured hardware, interconnects, interfaces, and software. Initially, PBBA systems were target based and still needed third-party backup application software to catalog, index, and schedule the backups from the host systems to the target appliance. Increasingly, customers demand integrated PBBA systems to provide a comprehensive solution that has backup software tightly integrated inside the system. Now, customers do not have to expend staff time, money, or resources to build a backup appliance from piece parts and test it prior to deployment. PBBAs are designed for ease of use and ease of deployment and mitigate the risks of using a solution that is cobbled together.

