Android 5.0 Lollipop officially more stable than iOS 8

A new report has revealed that the latest version of Google’s Android operating system is marginally more stable than Apple’s iOS 8.

The report, which is based on data collected by Crittercism, may surprise industry experts as iOS has traditionally been more stable than Google’s offering.

The data found that Android 5.0 Lollipop crashed 2 per cent of the time, compared to iOS 8, which crashed 2.2 per cent of the time. The study also revealed that Android’s efforts to improve stability have paid dividends, with the latest release outperforming its predecessors. Lollipop’s crash rate of 2 per cent shows improvement on a figure of 2.6 per cent for both Kit Kat and Ice Cream Sandwich.

Conversely, Apple’s latest OS actually performed worse than its previous iteration, with iOS 7 boasting a crash rate of just 1.9 per cent.

Although these are incredibly fine margins, it seems the figures are enough to influence Apple’s development of iOS 9. The Cupertino-based firm revealed recently that the next instalment of its mobile operating system would focus on stability as opposed to flashy new features. However, contrasting rumours have instead suggested that the OS will be a radical overhaul, so Apple fans may have to wait for an official announcement.

Mobile apps can crash for a multitude of reasons, sometimes as a result of poor software design, but also because of issues with the operating system.

If Apple sticks to tradition, the next instalment of its operating system is likely to be unveiled at this year’s WWDC in June. The successor to Android Lollipop, the as-yet-unnamed sixth iteration of Google’s platform, may not launch until 2016, but will hope to continue to improve its stability.

