Apple adds extra protection to iMessage and FaceTime

Apple wants to make sure all of its services have that added bit of security, adding two-step verification to iMessage and FaceTime.

It follows the update to iCloud adding two-step verification, after last year's large celebrity photo leak. Apple's CEO Tim Cook claims the company will commit more heavily to consumer security on its mobile platform in the future.

On iMessage and FaceTime, users will be able to set up a unique app password, adding another layer of security against attackers. This password should be different from other passwords on iOS.

For those that cannot think of a strong password, Apple is offering unique passwords on its Apple ID website. Use the 'Password and Security' button to generate a unique password.

This should go a good way to keeping the account safe, even if it is a bit different from normal two-step verification through a phone number, email address or special answer.

Considering the lack of good passwords however, it might be a bit of an issue if an attacker gets through the first wave of security. Apple is trying to get people to use auto-generated unique passwords, to avoid these issues.

The tech titan claims it is fully committed to expanding security for its whole platform of services, and it seems with iOS 9 the focus is on fixing bugs, upping performance and making iOS users more secure.