Here's the cheapest Android 5.0 device on the market

So you want an Android 5.0 Lollipop device for £73? India's Intex has got you covered.

India's smartphone manufacturer Intex brings the cheapest device in the world to offer Android 5.0 Lollipop straight out of the box.

The device is called Aqua Star L and it costs 6,990 Indian Rupees, which equates to around £73.

The device has a 5-inch FWVGA (854×480) display, runs a 1.3GHz quad-core processor, has 1GB or RAM, an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 2-megapixel front camera.

It comes with 8GB of internal storage, and room for a microSD card, as well as two SIM card slots, all powered by a 2000 mA/h battery.

“Our newest offering in the Aqua collection, the Aqua Star L proves Intex’s dedication to remain a technology supernal. It is absolutely imperative to run along with the technological advancements to stay in a competitive environment,” said Sanjay Kumar Kalirona, Mobile Business Head, Intex Technologies.

Of course, this is far from a high class smartphone model, but for £73, it's most definitely a bargain.

It will hit the shelves in India on 16 February in Black and White colour options.

India's smartphone market isn't very known for patching operating systems for smartphones on a budget, or getting the latest OS on the devices.

As vr-zone puts it: "most budget smartphones never see a software update in their lifetime."

"It’s also not common to see them launch low-cost smartphones with the latest version of Android before major manufacturers,“ however this time, that's exactly what happened.