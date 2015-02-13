Daily deal: TP-LINK TL-WPA4220/TL-PA4020P combo powerline adapter set £44.99

It's Friday the 13th today which's extremely unlucky for some but, thankfully, you guys read the daily deal! Luckily for you we've got the TP-LINK TL-WPA4220/TL-PA4020P combo powerline adapter set reduced from £79.99 to £44.99.

Powerline adapters convert your home or office's electrical current into a data transfer system, basically your plugs are now Internet. With TP-LINK's TL-WPA4220/TL-PA4020P combo powerline adapter set you get one TL-WPA4220 and one TL-PA4020P.

The TL-WPA4220 is, for all intents and purposes, a Wi-Fi booster that you can also plug Ethernet devices into to get up to 500Mbps connection. The TL-WPA4220 also includes a "Wi-Fi clone" feature that enables the device to "clone" a nearby router with just the touch of a button, boosting the range of your Wi-Fi network.

The TL-PA4020P functions more like a basic powerline adapter, it has two Ethernet ports on the bottom and utilises AC pass through technology which means that you'll still be able to use the socket this is plugged into. The TL-PA4020P also has an power-saving mode that automatically switches on when the adapter isn't in use reducing power consumption by 85 per cent.