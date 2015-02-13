How to get Windows 10 on your phone

Microsoft has announced its first build of Windows 10 Technical Preview for phones, and it’s currently available to members of the Windows Insider program.

With the preview, users can get a Windows 10 build on their phones and get a sneak peak of what the new Microsoft’s OS will look like on a mobile device.

In a blog post written by Gabe Aul on the Microsoft blog, it says that this is the earliest publicly available preview ever done for Windows on phones, and warns users that there are still a lot of “rough edges”.

“You will encounter bugs. You will see experiences that are clearly just not done yet, and UX that lacks polish at this point. DON’T WORRY! It will improve as we go and new features, stability and performance improvements, and more polished UX will come at each step,” says Aul.

To get the preview version for yourself, follow the following steps:

Join the Windows Insider Program

Register your device to receive builds as over the air updates

Builds will come to you automatically as they are ready, after being validated by engineers at Microsoft and used on their own phones

Use the built-in Windows Feedback app to send us problem reports and suggestions

Updates will continue all the way up to the final build that goes out to all customers

You can roll your phone back to the previous OS any time you’d like.

Supported devices include the Lumia 630, 635, 636, 638, 730 and 830.