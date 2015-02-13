How to watch the Six Nations: England v France online and on TV

Well, this is it folks. Today is the day when an English sports team might actually win something.

After England defeated Scotland in a victory that should have been a lot more comfortable than it actually was, and Wales beat Ireland in a thrilling encounter at the Millennium Stadium, is all comes down to a three-way shootout for the Championship.

England are top of the table on point difference at the moment and will also have the luxury of knowing exactly what they have to do when they take to the pitch against France after all the other games have finished.

Here's how to watch Robshaw and company take on France from Twickenham Stadium live online and on TV.

The game kicks off at 5.00pm this afternoon, with coverage being provided by BBC One and BBC One HD from 4.30pm until 7pm, with expert analysis either side of the match itself and, hopfully, the trophy presentation at the end.

If you fancy an online option, head to the BBC iPlayer website on your laptop, tablet or smartphone to watch the match live or catch up with the highlights later on.

Live commentary will be available on BBC Radio 5 Live and the BBC Sport website will have its usual text updates in place, which can also be followed through the BBC Sport app on Android and iOS devices.

Finally, all the drama will no doubt be covered extensively on Twitter, so this can be a great way to keep up with that's going on if you happen to be out and about.

Image Credit: RBS 6 Nations