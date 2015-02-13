iPhone 6S to boast 3D Touch tech similar to Apple Watch

The iPhone 6S rumours have started flowing a bit faster now (of course – we’re a mere seven months from launch), and the latest one to spread across the net is that the handset will boast “3D Touch” technology.

What now? Basically, this is a concept similar to the Apple Watch and its Force Touch, according to those who are peddling this rumour – namely the Taiwanese Economic Daily News, via G for Games.

Force Touch, in case you’ve forgotten, allows the display to detect different levels of press from the user, expanding the scope of the UI considerably – a light touch could trigger something different to a heavy, solid press of an icon.

That’s more important to a device with a very small screen like the Apple Watch, with limited space for the UI elements, but it could still obviously be very useful for a smartphone, and there’s no reason why Apple shouldn’t bring the technology to the iPhone 6S – assuming it scales up to a 5in or so screen with no problems.

It would certainly be a new feature to crow about come iPhone launch time in the autumn. In its Apple Watch spiel, Cupertino boasts that Force Touch is “the most significant new sensing capability since Multi‑Touch.”

Apparently Avago Tech will be supplying the tech for this 3D Touch malarkey, a US-based outfit that worked on the Wii gesture sensors.